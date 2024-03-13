Assam: Three nabbed for poisoning migratory birds in Biswanath

Guwahati, Mar 13: Following the reports of a group of miscreants poisoning and killing migratory birds in Assam’s Biswanath district, forest department officials nabbed three accused in connection with the incident.

According to initial information, the accused persons have been identified as Dadul Borah alias Khoni (28), Basanta Pradhan (35) and Bubul Saikia (45), all residents of Behali.

The accused were nabbed in a late night operation by the Assam Forest department officials.

Earlier, reports emerged that migratory birds were poisoned and killed on a large scale by a group of miscreants in the Rangsali Dalani area of Biswanath district.

According to locals, a few miscreants poisoned several migratory birds and killed them. With the joint efforts of bird enthusiasts, youths and locals, a few of them were rescued in severe conditions. The rescued birds were then shifted to a facility by forest department officials to treat them.



