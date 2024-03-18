Assam: Three nabbed for looting money from ATM

Patacharkuchi, Mar 18: In a major breakthrough, the Bajali Police on Monday nabbed three culprits and recovered 40,000 cash along with eight ATM cards, one vehicle and three mobile phones from their possession.

As per sources, the investigation was carried out by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Trinayan Bhuyan and the Officer-in-Charge of Pathsala Police Station, Anup Patiri.



Based on a complaint by a senior citizen, Laksheswar Talukdar, some miscreants in an ATM near Highway Chowk were roaming suspiciously and when the senior citizen went inside the ATM, the miscreants, on the pretext of helping him, even though Lakheswar did not ask for any help, changed his ATM card, which he was holding with another ATM card and looted 51,000 from him, as he alleged. Following the incident, police initiated an investigation and nabbed three culprits.



The accused trio has been identified as Asif Ikbal Hussain, Nurrudin Khan and Sahil Ahmed.



Further investigation is underway.

