Assam

Assam: Three murder convicts awarded life imprisonment in Karimganj

By Correspondent
Assam: Three murder convicts awarded life imprisonment in Karimganj
Representational image | Photo: PTI

Karimganj, Nov 29: Three accused in connection with a murder case have been awarded life imprisonment by the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court, Karimganj, on Tuesday.

As per reports, a resident of Bagersangan village under Patherkandi Police Station, Nizamuddin, was brutally murdered in August 2011 over a land-related incident, following which a case was registered under Section 447/302 IPC against the five accused persons in this regard.

After a long time, the court convicted the three accused, sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment and sent the trio to Karimganj district jail.

It may be mentioned that the two accused, Moin Uddin and Fatima Bibi, expired during the trial of the case.

Correspondent


