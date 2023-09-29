Assam: Three govt officials arrested on bribery charges in Dhubri

Guwahati, Sep 29: The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team apprehended three forest personnel on Thursday, including a Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The arrested DFO has been identified as Binod Kumar Payeng, and two foresters have been identified as Ziaul Islam and Sahabaz Sultan.

Based on specific information, the anti-corruption cell laid a trap to catch the foresters while accepting a bribe.

Reportedly, the two foresters were apprehended while accepting the demanded amount in exchange for permitting vehicles to access the complainant's sand mahal.

Meanwhile, during the same operation, the anti-corruption team arrested the DFO for demanding a bribe from the complainant and accepting it through his subordinates.





Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped Ziaul Islam and Sahabaz Sultan,both Forester GD-1 in O/O DFO, Dhubri after they accepted bribes in conspiracy with Binod Kr Payeng, AFS,DFO, Dhubri for allowing vehicles from the complainant's Sand Mahal. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/dKtuytXEsx — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) September 28, 2023





Further investigation is underway.