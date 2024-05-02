Assam: Three friends go missing while swimming in Manas National Park

Salbari, May 2: In a tragic incident, three friends went missing under mysterious circumstances while bathing in a water body at Manas National Park on Wednesday.

According to sources, the body of one of the missing youths has been recovered from the river, however, the whereabouts of the other two remain unknown till the filing of the report.

The youths, identified as Dwip Saha and Raj Saha from North Athiabari village, Barpeta Road, were visiting Manas National Park with Abhijit Karmakar when the incident occurred.

Assam police arrived at the scene to investigate the matter and recovered a Hyundai Ion vehicle with the registration number AS 15L 5825 from the area.

Further details are awaited.