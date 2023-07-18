85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Three fake exam candidates held in Silchar

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Three fake exam candidates held in Silchar
Guwahati, Jul,18: Three fake candidates who had come to appear for a recruitment exam were apprehended in Dayapur, Silchar, Assam, reports emerged on Tuesday.

The fake candidates were arrested after being found in possession of fake identity cards.

It may be mentioned that they arrived in Assam, to appear for a medical test conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Dayapur, Silchar.

Reportedly, the three fraudulent candidates hailed from Bihar and they were caught red-handed by fellow exam candidates and subsequently handed over to the Udarbond Police.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident to gather more information regarding the case.

The Assam Tribune


Similar Posts
