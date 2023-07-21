Assam: Three drug peddlers held with heroin in Chaparmukh

RAHA, July 21 : In a joint operation conducted by the Chaparmukh and Kampur police three alleged drug peddlers were arrested at Kakatigaon area under Kampur police station near Chaparmukh. The police also recovered 277 gram of drugs hidden in 20 soap cases from their possession on Thursday night.

Speaking to media, Nagaon superintendent of police Navaneet Mahanta said " On getting a tip-off about five drug peddlers heading towards Raha from Kampur through Chaparmukh on bikes, a trap was laid jointly by the Chaparmukh and Kampur police. On spotting the criminals coming at Kakatigaon area under Kampur police station near Chaparmukh, the police team tried to stop them as they attempted to flee. The police team then opened fire to nab them. Unfortunately, two drug peddlers managed to flee taking advantage of darkness while three drug peddlers were caught and police recovered 20 soap cases of heroine from their possession."

Police also claimed to have seized one bike and a scooter used by the drug peddlers for transporting the consignment.

The accused peddlers have been identified as Abdul Salam, Hanif Ali and Amzat Ali, inhabitants of Kachua, Dablu and Dighaliati, Chaparmukh area.

Meanwhile, further legal action is being taken in accordance with the law, the police sources said.