Assam: Three daughters from same family die of unidentified disease

Biswanath Chariali, May 14: In a tragic incident, 3 daughters of same family lost their life due to an unidentified disease. The incident took place in Behali of Biswanath Chariali where on May 11, 27-year-old Ranju Ghatowar and 25 year old Manika Ghatowar , daughters of Biren Ghatowar, of Bhimdanga village in Behali, was suffering from an unknown disease and was under treatment at Tezpur Medical College Hospital but eventually died.

Later Biren Ghatowar’s third daughter Lakshmi Ghatowar who was 13-years-old lost its live with the same disease.

A pall of gloom spread over the village following the incident.