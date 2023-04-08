Assam: Three Congress MLAs quit party

Guwahati, April 8: In a big blow to the Indian National Congress in Assam, three sitting MLAs from the state reportedly quit the party.

The trio quit the party after expressing disappointment over the leadership of state party president Bhupen Borah.

The three MLAs that quit the party are - Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Khaliluddin Majumdar and Mizbaul Islam Lahkar.