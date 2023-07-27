Assam: Thousand voices to sing songs of Kishore Kumar on his 94th birth anniversary

Silchar, July 27: The 94th birth anniversary of legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar will be celebrated by the Kishore Kumar Fans club in Silchar will witness a gathering of over 1000 voices singing songs of the celebrated singer on August 4.

Taimur Raja Choudhury, president of the fans club and Sujit Kumar Das (Fulu), founder secretary of the club informed the press that a daylong bouquet of events has been lined up to celebrate the occasion in a grand way.

“The celebrations will commence by offering tributes to Kishore Kumar at his bust statue followed by a rally. Later in the morning, over 1000 voices of singers and enthusiasts will come together in a chorus singing songs of Kumar at DSA complex which will be the first of its kind event in the North East. Many singers from the region and also from other parts of the country will be joining the event and we hope to offer a befitting tribute to our beloved singer on his birth anniversary,” Choudhury and Das said. A souvenir will also be released on the occasion.

Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty who also attended the media interaction conveyed his wishes for the event and informed that he would request the honourable Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister of Cultural Affairs Bimal Bora to attend the event.