Assam: Teenager sexually assaulted in Dhekiajuli tea garden; one arrested

Sonitpur, June 26: A heinous crime shocked the residents of Assam’s Sonitpur district after a minor girl was allegedly subjected to molestation at a tea garden in Dhekiajuli.

According to sources, the incident took place while she was returning home from her tuition class when one Sahidul Islam forced her into a tea garden. He attempted to sexually assault her and later tried to drag her inside a vehicle to take her somewhere else. Fortunately, she managed to escape from his clutches.

She reached her home and narrated the entire ordeal to her parents. Her father then lodged a complaint at Dhekiajuli Police Station in connection with the attempted sexual assault on his daughter.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused individual from his residence and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, taking to X platform, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the sexual assault on the teenager, adding that “The government will take strong action against the perpetrators and take all measures to protect the victim and her family.”

ঢেকিয়াজুলিৰ অৰুণ চাহবাগিছাত এগৰাকী কিশোৰী ছাত্ৰীৰ ওপৰত চলোৱা বৰ্বৰ যৌন নিৰ্যাতনৰ ঘটনা অত্যন্ত নিন্দনীয়। এই ঘটনাত মই গভীৰ দুখ আৰু বেদনা অনুভব কৰিছো। ইতিমধ্যে আৰক্ষীয়ে এই কাণ্ডৰ মূল অভিযুক্ত মঃ ছহিদুল ইছলামক তৎপৰতাৰে গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ কৰিছে। দোষীৰ বিৰুদ্ধে কঠোৰ ব্যবস্থা গ্ৰহণৰ লগতে… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 26, 2024



