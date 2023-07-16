Assam: Teen goes missing while taking bath in beel

Guwahati, July 16: In a tragic incident, a teenager went missing while taking bath in beel in Morigaon district in Assam on Sunday.

The missing teenager has been identified as Neelam Biswas who hailed from Aujari Pathar village in Morigaon.

Reportedly, the victim went to take bath with his friend when the incident occurred. The other friend was immediately taken to the hospital.

Following the incident, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has initiated a rescue operation to locate the missing teenager.