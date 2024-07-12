Assam: Teen goes missing after falling from wooden bridge in Chirang

Chirang, July 12: A shocking incident unfolded in the Chirang district of Assam following the disappearance of an 18-year-old girl after she fell from a wooden bridge built over the Kujia River in Rabhapara village on Thursday afternoon.

According to sources, the incident took place around 3.30 pm when she was travelling on a scooter with her 2-year-old niece when she fell from the wooden bridge, along with her vehicle. The child was rescued in an injured condition and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Following the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team and police arrived at the spot and launched a search and rescue operation.

It is learned that the missing girl, identified as Junmoni Rabha, came to visit her sister, who lives in Rabhapara, two days ago.

It is alleged that such a tragic incident took place due to the non-maintenance of the wooden bridge, which has been in a dilapidated state for a long time. The wooden bridge has been neglected for a long time due to the border between Chirang and Bongaigaon districts. The bridge, which is frequented by hundreds of people, did not come to the notice of the BTC administration till now.