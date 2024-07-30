Assam: Teen found dead under mysterious circumstances; Fiancé dies by suicide

Mangaldai July 30: Sensation prevails in Darrang district following the recovery of the body of a teenage girl with injury marks and the subsequent suicide of her fiancé.

According to police, the deceased girl, a resident of a village under Mangaldai police station, had been missing since Monday evening after she went out of her home at around 10 am to offer prayer at Narikoli Shiva temple in Sipajhar, and her mobile phone was found switched off.

Later, in the early hours of Tuesday, her body, with injury marks on her throat and bleeding in her nose and wrapped in clothes, was found on the roadside of her village.

Following an inquest by the magistrate, it was confirmed that the cause of death was strangulation.

Just at a time when police suspected the involvement of her fiancé, a resident of Khas Sonapur, Sipajhar, in the murder and were ready to pick him up for interrogation, he died by suicide in an isolated area near his village under the Sipajhar police station.

The cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained, though the police suspect it to be the tragic end of a triangular love affair.

Both were involved in a romantic relationship for the last four years with the consent of both of their families, and the fiancé was ready to get married to the deceased girl.

Further details are awaited till police investigation reveals the unfolding truth of this tragic incident.