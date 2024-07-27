Assam: Teen dies due to electrocution in camp organised by RSS

Mangaldoi July 27: A 17-year-old boy died on Friday, due to electrocution while attending a class camp at Barangabari in Darrang district.

The deceased, identified as Bikash Das, a student of class X at Barangabari High School was attending a three-day class camp organised by the local unit of the RSS on Friday and got electrocuted at around 8 pm while trying to pump the hand tube well connected with the electric motor.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, the deceased’s father said, “I was informed that my son got electrocuted due to a short circuit on his first day at the camp”

According to police, the three-day camp was organised by the local unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He was rushed to Mangaldai civil hospital where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, office bearers of the District Unit of RSS were not available for comments as attempts to contact a couple of them over the phone failed. The body was today handed over to the family members following post-mortem.

Later, after verification it was found that, the accident took place due to internal wiring leakage from load side of the energy meter, therefore indicating no fault on the part of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).