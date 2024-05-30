Assam: Teen allegedly raped at labour office in Barpeta

Barpeta, May 30: In a horrifying incident, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly raped by a middle-aged man, within the premises of the Labour Office in Barpeta, on 28th May.

The shocking crime came to light when the victim confided in his relatives about the sexual assault he had endured.



Allegedly, on May 28, after committing the sexual assault, the accused tried to cover up the heinous act by offering the boy small sums of money and food items.



But, acting swiftly, the victim's cousin promptly filed an FIR with the Barpeta Police Station, leading to the immediate arrest of the predator.



Reportedly, this was not the first time the minor had fallen prey to the alleged predator's advances. Previously, the accused had tried to lure the boy in various ways.



The incident has sparked outrage among the locals in the area.



Meanwhile, the Barpeta Police have registered a case (215/2024) under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the accused was produced before the court on May 29th.

