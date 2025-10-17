Assam teachers urge school closure, says PMAY survey & extra duties disrupt classes

Guwahati, Oct 16: The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association has urged the State government to declare the closure of primary schools until the completion of the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY) survey.

The association said that teachers across the State have once again been burdened with non-academic duties, severely affecting classroom learning.

In a memorandum submitted to the director, Elementary Education, the association expressed concern that students have been facing academic losses every year due to teachers being engaged in various government assignments beyond teaching.

“This year too, teachers are engaged in verification work for the Orunodoi Scheme, and now in survey, beneficiary list preparation, geo-tagging and data entry under PMAY at the panchayat level,” the association said, while expressing its discontentment.

It added that many teachers are also functioning as booth level officers (BLOs), leaving schools open only in name while teaching activities remain suspended.

“This practice has become rampant since 2016. There are approximately 1.05 lakh primary teachers in the State. The non-academic works have adversely affected the actual academic days. At times, we are not even left with adequate time to complete the course. We have agreed to whatever work the government gives us, provided the school is closed on those days,” the association said.

The association also pointed out that at a time when periodical assessment tests are under way and school management committee training sessions are being held, continuing to keep schools formally open benefits no one and is “ultimately harmful to both teachers and students.”

The teachers’ body also highlighted the long-standing issue of staff shortage in primary schools, noting that most schools operate with only two teachers, and over 2,000 schools still have just one teacher. “If teachers are continuously withdrawn for non-teaching work, how can parents be expected to send their children to school?” the teachers’ body questioned.





By

Staff Reporter