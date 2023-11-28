Assam teachers to get 12-day special leave to learn Vipassana

Guwahati, Nov 28: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday informed that a special optional 12-day leave has been offered for teachers to learn Vipassana meditation.

The education minister said, “Vipassana, often misspelled as ‘Bipashana’, is an ancient Indian meditation technique focusing on the connection between mind and body through disciplined attention to physical sensations. It aims to purify the mind, eliminating negative qualities like anger and greed, leading towards enlightenment. Practiced widely in non-sectarian settings, often in 10-day retreats, it emphasizes self-observation and mindfulness.”

“Any teacher willing to voluntarily participate in Vipassana course will get 12 days of leave. Because, we want our teachers to be capable of teaching our students Vipassana – to meditate, enhance attention and manage their minds positively,” he added.

According to reports, the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission wrote to district commissioners of all districts and principal secretaries of the autonomous councils to take necessary steps for wide propagation of the information among the teachers of the state to attend the course.

