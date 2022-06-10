Assam teacher gets 6 years in jail for sexually abusing minor

Guwahati, June 10: A teacher has been convicted and sentenced to six years of imprisonment on Thursday for sexually abusing a minor girl last year in Assam's Chirang district.

The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court held that the accused who is a tutorial teacher has been sentenced to six years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000. In case of default of payment of any fine inflicted by the court, the accused shall suffer imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months.

As per reports, the victim's family lodged a complaint with the police this year in February, following which a case has been registered under sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

The Additional District and Session Judge and Special Judge (POCSO) Court passed the final judgement in the sexual abuse case which was registered at Bijni police station.