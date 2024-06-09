Assam: Teacher drowns after boat capsizes in Brahmaputra River

Jorhat, June 9: In yet another tragic incident, a teacher drowned after a traditional boat capsized in the waters of the Brahmaputra River on the world’s largest river island, Majuli, on Sunday.

According to initial information, three people boarded a traditional boat in the Kordoiguri area to cross the Brahmaputra River. The boat capsized in the mighty river, during which one Utpal Saikia went missing in the river.

Utpal is a resident of Bhalukmara village and a teacher by profession.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the spot and launched a search operation; however, so far, they have been unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, locals allege that the SDRF team took a long time to arrive at the spot.