Assam tea growers demand action on imports, climate impact & market practices

Jorhat, Aug 11: As Assam’s iconic tea industry confronts mounting challenges, the All Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association hosted a crucial roundtable on Sunday at Toklai Tea Research Institute.

The meeting convened key stakeholders—including Tea Board officials, industry leaders, and small growers—to discuss pressing issues such as unfair import competition, climate change effects, and regulatory hurdles threatening the sector’s future.

Chand Kumar Gohain, president of the Assam Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers’ Association (ABLTMA), criticised the Tea Board’s recent ban on plucking coarse leaves after December 30.

“This rule disadvantages domestic producers while tea from Kenya, Sri Lanka, and Nepal continues to flood the Indian market. Who is responsible for allowing these imports? Importers should face the same restrictions as us,” he said, urging equal regulatory treatment.

Former Tea Board chairman and veteran planter Prabhat Bezbaruah highlighted climate-related impacts on tea yields, noting stark regional differences.

“Districts such as Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Charaideo, Lakhimpur, and Dhemaji have seen steady or increased production. In contrast, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, and parts of central Assam have experienced reduced rainfall and rising temperatures, leading to declining yields. These trends are expected to persist, as confirmed by Toklai researchers,” he said.

Bezbaruah also advocated for a complete ban on tea imports, arguing that India’s production capacity is sufficient.

He called for Tea Board subsidies to prioritise small growers over large estates and recommended establishing fair pricing mechanisms for both green and coarse leaves.

The roundtable also raised concerns about the artificial colouring of tea reportedly occurring in southern cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“Such practices could tarnish Assam’s global reputation,” Bezbaruah warned, pointing to allegations of influence from a Kolkata-based lobby detrimental to Assam’s tea sector.

“This colouring is largely done in Bangalore or Hyderabad, with the tea then sold in southern Maharashtra, where demand for Assam tea is traditionally strong, though it is now declining in areas like Kolhapur,” he added.

Bezbaruah noted that the Tea Board, in consultation with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), plans to ban artificial colouring in tea to protect quality and brand integrity.

The session ended with a collective call for stricter quality control measures, equitable market regulations, and consistent enforcement of policies for both domestic producers and importers, aiming to secure the future of Assam’s historic tea industry.