Assam: Tea garden workers stage protest demanding better working and living conditions

Guwahati, Jul 10: The Assam Tea Mazdoor Sangha on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest across the state urging the government to fulfil their demands.

A huge number of tea garden workers participated in the protest.

The Assam Tea Mazdoor Sangha organised this protest, urging the authorities to fulfil their demands, including proper hospital facilities, proper housing facilities, etc.



According to the information received, the workers were deprived of rations and good housing facilities as well.

