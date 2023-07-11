Assam: Tea garden worker dies working inside factory in Sonitpur

Biswanath Chariali, Jul 11: A worker in Dufflagarh Tea Estate under Gohpur subdivision in Sonitpur district lost his life on Monday while his body got into the dryer of the factory of the tea garden.

According to information, the deceased identified as Sukhman Munda aged 35 years came in touch with the fans of the dryer while working in the factory.

This led to severe injuries to several parts of his body and he lost his life.

Later, magistrate Trilina Taid and police reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

The body was also sent to Behali for post mortem.

Meanwhile, various tea tribe organisations have demanded compensation to the family and a high level inquiry into the incident.