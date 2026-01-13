Assam tea exporters on edge as Iran crisis snaps trade communication

Guwahati, Jan 13: Communications with buyers in Iran – a major importer of India’s premium orthodox tea - have been snapped, leaving tea producers and exporters worried over the crisis in the Middle East country.

Iran is facing a severe multifaceted crisis characterised by massive nationwide protests, a collapsing economy, and heightened military tensions with the West.

A near-total internet, mobile communication and land line shutdown has been in effect since January 8, designed to hinder protest coordination and obscure the scale of the crackdown.

“There has been no communication with buyers for the past two days. Iranian currency is having a free fall. The situation is very worrying and uncertain as of now,” a leading tea exporter of Assam told The Assam Tribune.

Tea producers in India, particularly in Assam, are heavily dependent on Iran. The disruption in this market would have a disproportionate impact on orthodox tea producers and exporters.

“A full-scale conflict would severely compromise a critical export market for Indian tea, leading to substantial financial losses and significant instability for the domestic tea industry,” industry sources said.

Between January and November last year, direct tea exports to Iran were 10.69 million kgs, an increase of 28 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2024. The average export price also jumped from Rs 304.45 in 2024 to Rs 334.84 in 2025.

A bulk of the exports is sold to Iranian buyers in the UAE. UAE imported 45 million kg between January to November last year.