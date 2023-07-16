Assam: Tea Estate worker accidentally enters roller machine, loses leg

Guwahati, Jul 16: A tragic incident occurred at the New Sonowal Tea Estate in Mariani, Assam, on Saturday where a worker named Mahesh Konwar accidentally entered a roller machine, resulting in the amputation of one of his legs.

The devastating incident also left the worker with severe injuries. Following the accident, Konwar was promptly taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for advanced medical treatment.

This unfortunate incident highlights the importance of safety measures in industrial settings to prevent such accidents from happening.