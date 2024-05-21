Assam tea brings freshness to your morning: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, May 21: On International Tea Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the global reach of Assam tea, highlighting its contribution to delivering freshness worldwide.

Sarma wrote on his X handle, "Wherever you are in the world, when you sip your cup of tea in the morning, it's most likely from the lush tea gardens of Assam." He also celebrated the hard work of tea garden workers and reaffirmed the state's commitment to supporting them.

Notably, Assam is India's largest tea producer, with the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre selling Assam tea worth Rs 2,300 crore in the 2023–24 financial year.

