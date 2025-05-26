Assam taps ADB for Ratan Tata Electronic City, secures ₹1,000-Cr loan for skill university

Guwahati, May 26: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, announced that the state is currently negotiating a major loan with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the planned development of Ratan Tata Electronic Manufacturing City in Jagiraod.

“We are negotiating a major loan with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to meet all infrastructural needs. However, infrastructure work has already made considerable progress, and several activities are underway in and around Jagiroad,” the Chief Minister informed, speaking at the Assam Electronics Roundtable 2025 in New Delhi.

He further added that, to build skilled manpower for the electronics sector, a dedicated institution — the Assam Skill University — is currently under development.

“ADB has extended a loan of ₹1,000 crore for the university, and within the next three months, it will be ready to start classes. The university is specifically designed to cater to the requirements of Tata’s semiconductor and electronics manufacturing initiatives,” he said.

Additionally, with support from the Government of Singapore, the state has also established the Northeast Skilling Institute in Guwahati to further bolster its human resource infrastructure.

Sarma further added that industries setting up electronic component manufacturing units in Assam will receive incentives under three major policy frameworks.

Along with the state’s thematic policy on electronic component manufacturing, there is also a top-up scheme from the Centre called Unnati, which specifically caters to the Northeast, he said.

“Industries setting up electronic component manufacturing units will benefit from Assam’s Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy, the Central government’s policy and also the Unnati scheme,” said Sarma,

He described the policies as “good and attractive” tools to encourage business initiatives and investment in the region.

Providing an update on the upcoming Jagiroad Semiconductor Plant, Sarma said construction is progressing well and production is expected to begin by the end of 2025 or early 2026. “We hope to produce the first chips by year-end or early next year,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state’s growing talent pool, noting that many young Assamese professionals working across India and abroad are now considering a return.

“Tata has already attracted a lot of talent back to Assam. We aim to both nurture new talent and bring back experienced professionals from across the globe,” Sarma added.