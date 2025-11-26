Assam tables Karbi Welfare Council Bill, moves to tighten councils’ financial rules

Guwahati, Nov 26: The Assam government, on Wednesday, introduced the Karbi Welfare Autonomous Council Bill 2025 in the State Assembly, proposing the creation of a dedicated autonomous body aimed at safeguarding the interests of Karbi communities living outside the traditional hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

The proposed council will cover Karbi populations residing in Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Nagaon, Morigaon, Biswanath Chariali and other districts, with the objective of ensuring focused welfare measures, targeted development planning and formal institutional representation.

Elaborating on the move, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the initiative seeks to bridge a long-standing administrative gap.

“Apart from Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong, we are introducing a Karbi Welfare Autonomous Council for Karbis residing in several other districts so that their social, cultural and developmental needs can be addressed through an organised framework,” he said, speaking to the press after the tabling.

Alongside this, the government will also table an amendment Bill relating to seven autonomous councils, aimed at strengthening financial discipline and preventing fiscal decisions that may later create liabilities for the state.

“We are introducing amendment Bills for seven autonomous councils. These councils often enter into financial engagements with different parties, and the burden of such commitments ultimately falls on the state government. The amendment seeks to curb such practices and bring accountability into their financial functioning,” Pegu stated.

A series of significant education-related amendment Bills are also placed before the House.

These include the Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers (Regulation of Posting and Transfer) Amendment Bill 2025, intended to streamline and regulate the teacher transfer process, and the Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Reorganisation of Educational Institutions) Amendment Bill 2025, which proposes structural changes to the provincialisation framework.

In addition, the government also introduced the Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Non-Teaching Staff of Venture Educational Institutions) Amendment Bill 2025, focusing on revising and extending service benefits for non-teaching employees working in venture institutions.

“I propose to table the amendment Bills relating to the regulation of teacher transfers and the provincialisation of services of both teaching and non-teaching staff of venture institutions. These measures are aimed at improving efficiency in the education sector,” Pegu said.