Assam Tableau to highlight 200-Year legacy of Assam tea at 2024 Republic Day Parade

Guwahati, Dec 21: In honour of Assam Tea's remarkable 200-year legacy, and in celebration of its renowned taste and craftsmanship that have established it as an icon in the global tea industry, Assam’s tableau in the upcoming 2024 Republic Day parade will showcase this enduring and rich heritage.

As per reports, the tableau assures to spotlight the importance of the state's tea industry, featuring lively portrayals of thriving tea gardens and dedicated harvesters, providing onlookers with a peek into Assam's vibrant tea culture.

Recognised for its robust and malty characteristics, Assam Tea is prized for its rich taste, distinctive colour, and flavour, earning it a place as one of the preferred teas globally, particularly among tea enthusiasts.

An integral element of the Greater Assamese Society, the tea industry has played a vital role in shaping the region's economy, generating substantial revenue through both domestic consumption and exports. As per the My Gov website, tea production in Assam surged to 700 million kg in 2022, constituting 52% of India's overall production.