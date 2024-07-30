Assam: Swedish couple adopts specially-abled child from Jorhat orphanage

Jorhat, July 30: In a heartfelt act, a three-year-old girl with special needs, who had been in an orphanage in Jorhat, Assam, was adopted by a childless Swedish couple on Tuesday.

According to sources, Ishika’s mother had handed her over to an orphanage in Jorhat days after her birth.

As per sources, the Swedish couple, having explored adoption options internationally, discovered the girl through adoption agency websites and applied under India's "Mission Vatsayal" child transfer scheme.

The girl was formally handed over to the Swedish couple at a ceremony held at Jorhat Abar Bhawan. The event was attended by MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, the Legal Services Authority, the Social Welfare Department, the Child Welfare Commission, and other officials.

The couple, touched by the kindness of the Assamese people and the country's natural beauty, will soon fly from Delhi to Sweden with Ishika, who will now start a new life as a Swedish citizen.