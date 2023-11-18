Assam: Swasthya Sewa Utsav-2 set to commence on Nov 20

Guwahati, Nov 18:Following the successful completion of Swasthya Sewa Utsav-1 (SSU), which took place in the month of April this year, the Health and Family Welfare Department in Assam is all set to carry out Swasthya Sewa Utsav-2 from November 20 to 22.

Under the guidance of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the health department is actively preparing for the 2nd Swasthya Sewa Utsav.

According to reports, the event aims to ensure quality healthcare services across the state, covering 1,261 government health institutions.





Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr. @himantabiswa and guidance of Minister of Health & FW, Shri @keshab_mahanta , Swasthya Sewa Utsav – 1 #SSU was successfully conducted in Assam in April 2023. Now, the Health & Family Welfare Department will conduct #SSU-2. pic.twitter.com/I7OHgYr6fH — NHM_Assam (@nhm_assam) November 18, 2023



