Assam: Sutapa Chakraborty among 5 to win Sahitya Akademi Award 2024

Silchar, June 16: A matter of glory for Assam as young poet Sutapa Chakraborty from Silchar was named as the winner for Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2024 for her anthology “Deraje Halud Ful, Gatajanma.”

Sources said that this was her first book for which she has won the prestigious award. She has penned three books so far.

Sharing her thoughts, Chakraborty said that the book was published from Kolkata in 2022. “I had received a call from Sahitya Akademi on Saturday and was happy to know about my achievement. It is indeed a milestone achievement, but I am focused on my next work, which is in progress. I am happy to have been honoured,” she maintained.



Meanwhile, the achievement by the Silchar-based young poet has made the whole state and Barak Valley in particular proud.

Meanwhile, Nayanjyoti Sarma received the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2024 for his short story collection in Assamese, ‘Jaal Kota Jui', and Rani Baro got the award for his short story collection in Bodo, ‘Saikhlum.’

Furthermore, Ranju Hazarika and V. Jekova Machahary from Assam are among the 24 writers who received the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2024.

Ranju Hazarika won the award for his Assamese novel ‘Biponna Bismoi Khel’ while Machahary received the award for her poetry collection in Bodo, ‘Buhuma Boynibw’.