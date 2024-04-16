86 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Suspected ULFA-I cadres open fire at Assam Rifles in Margherita

By The Assam Tribune
Margherita, April 16: A shocking incident unfolded in Assam’s Margherita, where a few suspected members of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) opened fire at Assam Rifles in the Namdang area on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, three army vehicles were en route to Margherita from Changlang when the firing incident took place in the Namdang area.

Although one army vehicle managed to escape to a safe spot, two other vehicles got stuck in the area, sources said.

It is learned that the banned outfit allegedly attacked the security forces with grenades and rocket launchers in addition to firing.

Meanwhile, the army and police have launched operations in the area, and there are allegations that firing is still going on between the two sides.


