Assam: Suspected rhino horn recovered in Sonapur

Guwahati, Mar 4: In a successful operation, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam recovered one suspected rhino horn from a lodge in Assam’s Sonapur area.

According to sources, a raid, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, was carried out at a lodge in the Jogdol area in Sonapur, where the rhino horn weighing 714.5 grams was recovered.

The police apprehended three people in connection with the seizure. The apprehended persons have been identified as Md Ikram Hussain (36), Md Rajab Ali (62) and Md Amirul Islam (40).

Meanwhile, three mobile phones and two scooters were also seized from their possession.

🎯Raid Update

Based on an Intel, STF carried out an operation at Sonapur and nabbed three persons along with 1 Suspected Rhino Horn



The team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak also seized 3 mobiles and 2 scooty.@himantabiswa @gpsinghips @HardiSpeaks @assampolice pic.twitter.com/ftmd2Ik0cd — STF Assam (@STFAssam) March 2, 2024





In January this year, a team of police led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Golaghat cracked the first rhino poaching case of 2024 and arrested the poacher involved.

Assam had reported the first rhino poaching incident of the year 2024 after the carcass of an adult female rhino with a missing horn was found at Kaziranga National Park on January 22.

According to sources, the carcass was found by the forest staff of the Maklung anti-poaching camp under Kaziranga’s eastern Agoratoli Range during patrolling duty.