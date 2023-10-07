Assam: Suspected heroin seized in Karimganj, 3 held

Guwahati, Oct 7: The Karimganj police on Friday night conducted a special operation where they seized suspected heroin and arrested three people.

Reportedly, around 52 soap boxes were seized, which weighed around 568 grams.

Authorities recovered the suspected heroin from the secret chamber of a vehicle that entered the Gandharajbari area under Ratabari PS, from a neighbouring state.

Based on a tip off, @karimganjpolice conducted a special operation last night where 568 grams of suspected heroin contained in 52 soap cases were seized from secret chambers of a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State in Gandharajbari under Ratabari PS.



Three people have been… pic.twitter.com/Y0Pdhl3ofn — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 7, 2023
















