Assam: Suspected ‘Ansarullah Bangla’ member held in Dhubri

Guwahati, Aug 6: In a successful operation, Assam police on Saturday arrested a member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), affiliated to the al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS), from Dhubri district.

The accused identified as Abdus Shukur Ali have been arrested from a remote area called Nayeralga village under Bilasipara police station. Currently the Dhubri police is interrogating the ABT member.

It may be mentioned that earlier in the month of May Dhubri police arrested one person for his alleged connection with the ABT.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Navin Singh said that objectionable documents including mobile phones, have been recovered from the ABT members.

Therefore, raids are likely to be carried out in other parts of the district on the basis of information received from the arrested accused, he further revealed.