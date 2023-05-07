Assam: Sushmita Dev draws Amit Shah's attention on Manipur crisis

Silchar, May 7: Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev has drawn the attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the prevailing unrest in Manipur.

In a letter to the Home Minister, Dev and expressed her concerns on the situations affecting peace of the state.

"Restoring peace in Manipur without any further delay is in the greater interest of the people of Manipur who are in a very dire situation.The people of Manipur are suffering from this diabolical situation. They are fearful for their life and safety, there is a real urgency to Immediately restore peace in the state," Dev mentioned.

Interestingly, the Trinamool Congress leader questioned the role of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) on the matters impacting the states in the region.

"It (NEDA) seems to become active only during election season and then dissipates. I am pained to say that the election campaign in one state should not take precedence over the need to focus on another state where the lives of people are in danger," she was quoted as saying.