Assam successfully exports 1,000 kg of Lablab Beans to London

Guwahati, 17 Jan: In a notable accomplishment, a shipment of around 1,000 kg of Lablab Beans (locally known as urohi) from Assam was exported to the markets of London, England.

State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora reported that a shipment of 1,000 kg of Lablab Beans (Urohi) cultivated by the farmers of Dihingparia FPC in Nitaipukhuri of Sivasagar district was exported to London.

Additionally, this marks the second shipment by the FPC, as they recently exported 500 kg of Urohi.

Taking to his X handle, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Glad to learn about the export of 1,000kg of Lablab beans, locally known as Urohi to London. The demand for Assam's agri-products in the international market speaks volumes about the hard work put in by our farmers and our government's commitment to overhaul our agriculture sector."

Earlier in December 2023, a significant export took place as 5,000 Assam lemons (Kaji Nemu) and around 500 kg of lablab beans (urohi) were shipped to the London markets.

On December 27, the flag-off ceremony, graced virtually by Assam’s Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, symbolised a significant achievement for the state’s farmers as they entered the international market.