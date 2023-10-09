Assam students stranded in Sikkim brought back to Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 9: The students from Assam who were stranded in Sikkim following the devastating flash flood that occurred due to a cloudburst were safely evacuated and reached Guwahati on Monday.

As per reports, at least six buses from the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) were used to transport the students back to Guwahati on Sunday night. The majority of the students were studying at Sikkim Manipal University.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu received the students at the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati on Monday.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that, despite the fact that the normal routes were cut off, the students were evacuated through an alternate route. He further expressed gratitude to the officials of both states who facilitated the safe passage of the students from the flood-ravaged state.





Despite normal routes being closed, we were able to bring back our students home in the shortest possible time through alternative roads, with round the clock coordination with the Sikkim Government.



My compliments to the teams in both States for this effort. https://t.co/Yu2WJv0nNd — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2023



