Assam students bring glory in national roleplay contest

Silchar, Dec 10: In a major achievement for Assam, students of Netaji Vidya Bhawan Girls' High School, Silchar bagged first position at the National Level Roleplay competition 2022 organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) at New Delhi.

Debanjan Mukherjee, principal of the school ,on Friday said, " Representing Assam at the National stage is a special feeling and we are thrilled to win the award. The play Nanhi Si Chiriya performed by our students depicted personal security. Noted theatre personality of Barak Valley Santanu Paul orchestrated the play. I am delighted to see the hard work pitched for the national level competition being recognised in such a major way."

