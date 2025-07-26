Assam student selected for ISRO workshop on India’s first solar mission, ADITYA-L1

Digboi, July 26: In a moment of pride for Assam, Himani Gurung, a student from the remote village of Pawoi Bongao in Digboi, has been selected to participate in the prestigious ADITYA-L1 Solar Astronomy Workshop, a programme linked to India’s first solar mission, spearheaded by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Himani has been selected for the Inter-University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) hands-on workshop on Solar Astronomy, to be held from August 20 to 22 at the Department of Physics, University College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. She is the only student from the Northeast to receive this honor.

During the workshop, Himani will gain practical exposure to solar data analysis using observations from India’s ADITYA-L1 mission—India's first space-based solar observatory. The sessions will be led by top astrophysics experts and ISRO scientists, offering insights into the Sun’s outer atmosphere and solar environmental dynamics.

Daughter of Rudra Bahadur Gurung and Milimaya Gurung, Himani comes from a modest farming background. Her father works in the tea gardens and cultivates a small plot of land to support the family. Yet, despite limited resources and a host of challenges in her underdeveloped locality, Himani has steadily carved a path of academic excellence.

“She was always good in her studies. Today, I feel all our hard work has paid off. We are truly happy," says Rudra.

Currently pursuing her Master’s degree in Physics with a specialisation in Applied Physics and Astrophysics from Tezpur University, Himani has previously secured the third rank in the subject during her undergraduate studies at Dibrugarh University. Her academic journey began at Margherita Saint Mary’s School, followed by higher secondary education at Salt Brook Academy in Dibrugarh.

"We’re incredibly proud that a girl from our village has made it this far. Her dedication and her parents' support are commendable. She has set an example for others,” said a community elder.

The Inter Institute for Research and Development of Physics is also playing a key role in organising the workshop alongside IUCAA and ISRO, creating a platform for selected students across India to learn from leading minds in space science.