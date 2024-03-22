86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Student leader dies in tragic road accident

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Student leader dies in tragic road accident
X

Guwahati, Mar 22: A tragic road accident claimed the life of the general secretary of the All Lakhimpur District Students’ Union, Sawaraj Shankar Gogoi, on Thursday night.

According to sources, the incident took place when Gogoi was en route to Dhakuakhana in his Maruti Swift vehicle and lost control over the wheels near Kona River and collided with a tree, killing him.

Taking to his X handle, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma condoled the death of the student leader. He said, “Unpredictable, unbearable! All Lakhimpur District Students Union general secretary Swaraj Shankar Gogoi died in a road accident. In Swaraj's death, the students' union lost a dedicated worker and the nation lost a young man who loved Assam wholeheartedly. Such untimely demise cannot be accepted for any reason. I pray for eternal peace of the departed soul of Swaraj and extend my deepest condolences to the families in this hour of grief.”



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X