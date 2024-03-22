Assam: Student leader dies in tragic road accident

Guwahati, Mar 22: A tragic road accident claimed the life of the general secretary of the All Lakhimpur District Students’ Union, Sawaraj Shankar Gogoi, on Thursday night.

According to sources, the incident took place when Gogoi was en route to Dhakuakhana in his Maruti Swift vehicle and lost control over the wheels near Kona River and collided with a tree, killing him.



Taking to his X handle, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma condoled the death of the student leader. He said, “Unpredictable, unbearable! All Lakhimpur District Students Union general secretary Swaraj Shankar Gogoi died in a road accident. In Swaraj's death, the students' union lost a dedicated worker and the nation lost a young man who loved Assam wholeheartedly. Such untimely demise cannot be accepted for any reason. I pray for eternal peace of the departed soul of Swaraj and extend my deepest condolences to the families in this hour of grief.”







