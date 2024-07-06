Assam: Student kills teacher with knife inside classroom in Sivasagar

Guwahati, July 6: A tragic incident sent shockwaves through Assam’s Sivasagar district after a teacher was allegedly attacked and killed by his student at a coaching institute on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident took place inside a classroom of a coaching institute while classes were underway, and the student attacked him with a sharp weapon, leaving him injured.

A student who witnessed the horrible incident told the media that the accused left the coaching institute and returned in casual attire. When he entered the classroom, the teacher (the victim) initially asked him to leave in a polite manner, and when he turned a deaf ear, the teacher shouted at him.

“Seemingly angered by the response, he took out a knife and struck the teacher on the head and downward. We were not aware that he was in possession of a sharp weapon. Our teacher was wounded and bleeding profusely as he fell on the floor,” the witness added.

The victim was rushed to Dibrugarh for immediate medical attention. However, he succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.