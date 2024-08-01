Assam: Student found hanging inside hostel campus, foul play suspected

Margherita, Aug 1: Sensation prevailed in Assam's Tinsukia district following the recovery of the dead body of a 10th-grade student inside his hostel campus.

As per sources, the body was found hanging under mysterious circumstances.



It may be mentioned that students from both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh study at the school.



After the incident came to light, an irate mob gathered inside the campus as they suspected foul play as the hands of the student were tied up.



Upon receiving information, Margherita SDPO Sambhabi Mishra rushed to the spot with security forces to take stock of the situation.