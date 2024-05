Bajali, May 15: Amidst the rising temperature across Assam, a student from Assam’s Baksa district fainted due to severe heat on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Uttar Gobardhan High School in Baksa’s Salbari area.



Following the incident, the authorities immediately rushed the student to the hospital.



It may be mentioned that on Tuesday, several students from the same school fainted due to the rising temperature.