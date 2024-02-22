Assam: Student detained for leaking HS exam question paper on WhatsApp group

Hailakandi, Feb 22: As the Higher Secondary (HS) examination under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) commenced, reports of question paper leakage have emerged from several parts of the state.

Amid these reports, sensation prevailed in Hailakandi district following the news of the leak of question paper in the evening shift's Bengali examination of Higher Secondary on Wednesday.

Additional District Commissioner Tridib Roy informed that one student has been detained and an investigation is on. Since the filing of the report, no arrest has been made.

Sources said that the question paper of the Modern Indian Language (Bengali) was leaked by a student through a WhatsApp group named HSSC. An official said that there were 10 members in the WhatsApp group where the question paper was uploaded by the detainee at 2.39 pm. The exam started at 1.30 pm.

The police took action immediately and detained the student who uploaded the paper in the group. Further investigation is on.