Assam: Student allegedly beaten up at NIT Silchar

Silchar, April 2: A student of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar was allegedly attacked and beaten by senior students of the institute.

The victim, a second year engineering student, while speaking to the media at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital said "I was attacked by a big group of senior students who are not locals, my car was badly damaged as well. Even as the institute authorities extended support but similar incidents have happened in the past as well for which I seek justice from the law of the land."

According to sources, in an FIR filed at the Ghoongoor Police outpost by the victim's parents, residents of Silchar multiple names have been mentioned.

Meanwhile, reacting on the incident, the authorities of NIT Silchar have cancelled Sunday's elections to the Gymkhana students body and dissolved the present body as well.

A senior administrative official of the institute informed that an enquiry committee has been constituted led by Dean Students Welfare to probe the incident. The authorities however have termed the incident as an " unfortunate occurrence."