Assam State Zoo welcomes new inmates from Delhi in exciting exchange programme

Guwahati, Sept. 10: The Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden has recently expanded its collection with a new batch of inmates, following a recent animal exchange programme with the National Zoological Park (NZP) in Delhi.

The Assam zoo has acquired a pair of leucistic blackbucks, a female rhinoceros, a Royal Bengal tigress, two regular blackbucks (one male and one female), and a pair of exotic blue and gold macaws from the NZP.

The leucistic blackbucks, distinguished by their pale coloration due to a genetic condition called leucism, are expected to be a major attraction for visitors.

Leucism results in reduced pigmentation, giving the animals a striking appearance compared to their normally coloured counterparts.

The animals were then transported by road on September 5 and arrived in Guwahati on September 8.

They have been housed in isolation to undergo necessary health checks before being introduced to their new environment.

In return, the Assam State Zoo has sent a male rhinoceros, a male Bengal tiger, and a pair of oriental pied hornbills (one male and one female) to the NZP. The oriental pied hornbills are set to become new additions to the Delhi zoo's collection.

The animal exchange, initially scheduled for June, was postponed by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) due to the extreme heat in Delhi, which poses significant risks to animals like rhinoceroses.

The revised schedule saw a team of veterinarians from Assam visiting the NZP on September 4 for inspection.

Senior officials from the Assam State Zoo highlighted that such exchange programmes are a common practice among zoos.

They are essential for the conservation of species and maintaining balanced populations. The programme, which had been in planning since March, reflects ongoing efforts to enhance the diversity and well-being of zoo inhabitants.