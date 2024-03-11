86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: State govt employees granted special leave on March 11-12

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: State govt employees granted special leave on March 11-12
X

Representational Image 

Guwahati, Mar 11: The Government of Assam has allotted a two-day special casual leave for state government employees for March 11 and 12, 2024, who follow the Eksharon Bhagawati Samaj.

The information was announced in a notification issued by the General Administration Department of the Assam Government on Sunday.

As per the notification, all the state government employees who are followers of the Eksharon Bhagawati Samaj will be granted special leave for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Eksharon Bhagawati Samaj, which are currently underway in Morigaon district of Assam and will conclude on March 12.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X