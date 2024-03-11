Assam: State govt employees granted special leave on March 11-12

Guwahati, Mar 11: The Government of Assam has allotted a two-day special casual leave for state government employees for March 11 and 12, 2024, who follow the Eksharon Bhagawati Samaj.

The information was announced in a notification issued by the General Administration Department of the Assam Government on Sunday.



As per the notification, all the state government employees who are followers of the Eksharon Bhagawati Samaj will be granted special leave for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Eksharon Bhagawati Samaj, which are currently underway in Morigaon district of Assam and will conclude on March 12.







