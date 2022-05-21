Assam State Govt employees caught red-handed while accepting bribe

Guwahati, May 21: Two government employees from the irrigation department in Assam's Dudhnoi were arrested on Friday for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 for allotting flood damage repair work.

A Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team had laid a trap in Dudhnoi where an executive engineer of Goalpara East division of the irrigation department allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 for allotting flood damage repair work worth Rs 10 lakh.

As per reports, the trap was laid after the complainant approached the Directorate. Accordingly, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths caught the Executive Engineer and a Head Assistant of the same office while accepting Rs 50,000 as part of the bribe allegedly demanded by them.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the duo and a probe is on.